Dar resident awarded Sh91m in betting

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. A city resident, Sadiki Madembo, has pocketed Sh 91.7 million after predicting perfectly results of various football league matches in the world through M-Bet‘s Perfect 12 draw.

Madembo, who is a Manchester United and Young Africans fan, precisely predicted the match results to win the firm’s 2018’s first jackpot and changed his life.

Speaking during the presentation of the dummy cheque, M-Bet spokesman David Malley said Madembo joins the group of the winners who have benefited from the ongoing betting game. “M-Bet is the house of winners and we really empower Tanzanians financially.” He said out of Sh91.7 million, the government has gained Sh16.5 million as the VAT which is 18 per cent. Madembo said he spent only Sh1,000 on betting the various matches and got millions of shillings.