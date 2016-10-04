Dar swimmers for 2016 Cana Zone Three competition

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is among the countries that will slug it out at the 2016 Cana Zone Three championship, which is slated for Kigali, Rwanda next month.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) Secretary General Ramadhan Namkoveka said yesterday that they have already confirmed participation for the three-day tournament that will begin on November 18.

Namkoveka said, apart from Tanzania, the tournament will feature swimmers from nine other countries namely Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti and host Rwanda.

“We received an invite since last week, so I can confirm that we will send a team to Kigali where we believe the youngsters will have a glorious participation,” he said.

“Both the TSA executive committee and technical committee okayed the selection of swimmers from the national championships that took place at Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac) in March.

“We have 11 of them from the March event, but we will also have another championship in Zanzibar this week where the final team will be picked.”

The TSA official disclosed that the swimmers aged 11 and above eligible for the Kigali championships.

“We will select two swimmers with the best time from the Under-15 and Under-16 categories apiece at the Zanzibar championships. These will be eligible for the Kigali and Canada events and they will compete in 50-metre freestyle,” he said.

The TSA official also disclosed that the swimmers from the Under-14 events and above who will attain the best time will be picked to form the team that will compete at the World Championships planned for Canada in December.