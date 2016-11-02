Dar swimmers shine bright at Mombasa championship

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Swim Club (DSC) swimmers have a reason to boast after their convincing performance of the recently concluded Kenya National’s Age Groups Open and relay swimming championship.

The event, which was dominated by Kenyans swimmers, saw the Tanzanian club haul medals and certificates. Ugandan swimmers also took part in the championship, which was held at Aga Khan Academy Swimming Pool in Mombasa.

DSC secretary general Inviolata Itatiro congratulated the swimmers, disclosing that Marin de Villard, alone, won seven medals and nine certificates.

Marin, one of the best up-and-coming Tanzanian swimmers, took gold medals in both the 50 and 100-metre freestyle competitions before winning silver in 50 and 100m backstroke for the swimmers aged between 10 and 11.

According to Inviolata, the youngster also took bronze in 200m and 100m Individual Medley (IM) as well as 100m in butterfly. “We are proud of our swimmers displays in Mombasa. They made us proud,” said Inviolata.

The DSC official said Marin was also awarded a trophy for being the event’s first runner up in his age category. Celina Itatiro was also in the list of best performers after winning two medals and eight certificates. She won bronze medals in 100-metre butterfly as well as 100-metre freestyle.

The organisers of the event also issued certificates of recognition to Chichi Zengeni who walked away with four certificates.

Others who showed impressive skills were Kayla Temba, Reuben Monyo and Peter Itatiro.

“It was a tough event, but our swimmers did well. They also gained experience competing against their regional rivals,” she said.

“Most of the swimmers are very young and with the dream of being the best swimmers in the country, we are preparing the 2020 Olympic Games team. DSC is focusing on grooming talents and give them exposure, we have managed to send the swimmers in the exciting and tough championship and secure the promising results,” said Inviolata.