Dar swimmers steal the show at Morogoro championships

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Up-and-coming swimmers from the Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) had a field day at the weekend after winning multiple medals at the Morogoro International School (MIS) invitational championships.

The club was declared as the overall winner of the championships that involved over 120 swimmers of different age groups from five Tanzanian clubs.

DSC registered success, barely a few months after shining bright at the Tanzania Life Serving Society (Taliss) meet and the National Swimming Championship in March at Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac).

The Dar es Salaam club collected a total of 3, 620. 50 points, slightly over 100 points more than MIS who finished second. The latter garnered 3,584 points.

The third place went to Bluefins who registered 1,972 points followed by Taliss who managed 1,212 points.

Zanzibar’s Wahoo Swimming Club finished fourth with 821 points.

In women’s competitions, DSC also ruled supreme after collecting 2,308.50 points.

The hosts followed as the runners-up with 1,351 points as Tallis settled for the third place with 612 points. Bluefins collected 503.50 points as Wahoo trailed with 394.

In men’s events, MIS claimed the top spot with 1,923 points followed by Bluefins who scored 1,409. DSC finished third with 1,164 points.

DSC coach Radhia Gereza congratulated the young swimmers, disclosing that their success was down to team work.

“We are proud of the swimmers. They made us proud once again, but this is a result of teamwork. Club leaders and coaches have been working closely and cordially with a view to taking the sport to another level,” Gereza said.

“The swimmers put into practice what they have been learning at our club and we are confident that they will have bright future.”

Club’s secretary general Inviolata Itatiro also commended the young swimmers and their trainers and called on them to keep working hard.