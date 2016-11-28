Dar teams target Taifa Cup titles

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Basketball (DB) has unveiled a 30-player Dream Team squad for both men and women ahead of the forthcoming Taifa Cup slated for Arusha.

The tournament, which involves teams from the country’s regions, will get underway on Thursday and run for 10 days at Soweto and Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium courts.

DB president Okare Onesmo told The Citizen yesterday that the Dar es Salaam teams will leave for Arusha on Wednesday after brief training.

Onesmo bragged that they have selected the best players who will win respect for Dar es Salaam.

“We have all the best players of the region in our two teams. It is our belief that we will go there and conquer every team, and win the trophies,” he said.

“Judging by the names we have in the two lists, I don’t see any team going to trouble us. Our intention is to win the titles and I am confident that our boys and girls will win us plaudits.”

Speaking after the announcement of the names, the women’s team coach Britho Safari said also exuded confidence that the team will go and win silverware.

“I think this time around we will have the easiest job in Arusha. We have the best players in the team and this gives me hope that we may win the title unbeaten,” Safari said.

The coach added: “Talent is there and experience as well, so Dar es Salaam should expect good results from the outset to the end.

“We know Mwanza, Mbeya also have good teams, but we are the best and we will prove this on the court. Everyone who is in the list is excited and raring to go.” Safari said both teams are currently training at Zanaki Secondary School courts.

For his part, men’s coach Ashraf Harun said he was confident that his team would come back with the national title.