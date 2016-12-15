Defiant Cheka fires warning shot

By Majuto Omary & Agencies @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s decorated middleweight boxer, Francis Cheka, fired a warning shot ahead of his WBO Asia Pacific middleweight title fight against Vijender Singh in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking during a press conference, the 34-year-old Morogoro-based boxer said he was “sorry” that India picked Singh to fight him and that the country would be “ashamed.”

One-upmanship is a pre-requisite in Pro-Boxing.

But Cheka seemed to annoy his opponents’ supporters as he was deemed to have taken it to another level by undermining India’s first Olympic medallist in the sport.

The bust-up at a pre-event face-off more than a decade ago between Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis in Memphis set the template for the kind of brouhaha, which is mandatory for promotion of a marquee bout.

And if Cheka’s off-the-ring verbal volleys are anything to go by, the Olympic bronze medallist has a fight in hand.

“Vijender’s Olympic medal is nothing. I am a World Champion and inter-continental champion. On Saturday, he will know why I am a world champion. I feel sorry India has picked Vijender to fight me. Vijender looks scared already. India will be ashamed,” Cheka said through his interpreter as the smirk on Vijender’s face refused to leave.

It, however, remains to be seen whether Cheka will walk the talk considering that he has a poor record fight away from home.

Pro-Boxing does not mind tall claims, but Singh was more guarded in his reaction.

“Saturday night will decide the kind of training that I and Lee Baird (trainer) had put in. I don’t care who my opponent is. I am 110 per cent ready. I will show him who is the best,” said Singh.

Cheka, looking confident, shoved the Indian during the customary ‘Face-Off’ photo-op, but the latter showed restraint.

Why Cheka?

The fight’s promoter IOS’s Neerav Tomar was asked about the logic behind a Tanzanian being the challenger for a WBO Asia-Pacific bout and he said: “He has come up having won Super Middleweight title in the African region. Anybody can be a challenger. Every six months, Vijender will have to defend his title. If he loses the bout, the WBO Super Middleweight title becomes vacant.”

Tomar said despite the sponsorship crisis that arose due to demonetisation, they have been able to garner enough sponsors for the fight.

“We have around 8-10 sponsors and we are talking to a few more. Despite the crisis there has been very good response,” Tomar said.

Tomar also informed that they are set to open a Pro-Boxing School and have zeroed in on 30-odd fighters.

While his promoter may have had his challenges due to demonetisation, Vijender gave his thumbs up for the move.