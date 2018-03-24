Dimmed Stars eye DR Congo victory

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National team, Taifa Stars, head coach Salum Mayanga has vowed to bounce back after a crushing defeat to Algeria in an international friendly match on Thursday.

Stars tumbled to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Algerians in Algiers with the consolation goal scored by Simon Msuva, who plies his trade in Morocco.

However, Mayanga is defiant that Taifa Stars will be completely a changed side when they face DR Congo next Tuesday at the National Stadium.

Speaking through telephone from Algiers, Mayanga said it was a learning curve and that they lost to one of the best teams on the continent.

According to him, the technical bench has identified several tactical shortcomings that they will address before facing the Congolese who are equally amongst the best teams in Africa.

“We played fairly well, but a few tactical errors that we committed cost us dearly. However, we already know what to address before the next game. I hope the boys will play according to instructions on Tuesday, ” he said.

The coach admitted that they face a tough time ahead with matches against Cape Verde, Uganda and Lesotho in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers looming.

On Thursday, Algeria’s Baghad Bounedjah scored twice to give his side a deservedly 4-1 victory against Tanzania.

The game was used as preparation for both sides ahead of their 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

The home side broke the deadlock just after 13 minutes through Bounedjah who raced to catch a beautiful penetration pass from Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

The goal lasted only for 8 minutes before Simon Msuva headed from the Shiza Kichuya’s left foot corner to make it 1-1.

One minute before half time, Tanzania’s right full-back Shomari Kapombe headed in his own net to let the hosts ahead until the break. Kapombe was trying to defend a Sofiane Hanni’s cross into the box to find Bounedjah.

The home side started the second half strongly to make the visitors suffer in their own half.

Central defender and the captain Carl Medjan added another goal in 53th minute to make life even more difficult for Salum Mayanga’s boys.