Friday, December 29, 2017

Diria appointed Cana women bureau member

 

Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Famous swimming administrator in the country Thauriya Diria has been appointed a women bureau member of the African Swimming Federation (Cana) Zone Three.

Cana Zone Three comprises nine member countries - Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Djibouti, Eritrea, Republic of Southern Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania. Diria becomes the only woman in the bureau, which comprises eight members.

Diria, who is former Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) Vice Chairlady, was appointed during a recent Cana zone three meeting held in China. Apart from being former vice chairperson, Diria is also holding a coaching certificate and is a meet manager. She is also a game recorder.

Speaking by telephone from Uganda yesterday, Cana Zone Three President Donald Rukare said they voted for Diria in the post following her hard-working behaviour and her self-motivation in the development of the game in the region.

Rukare said they had been following up Diria for a long time and believed with her in the committee would make girls and women in general reach required standards.

“She is the only woman in the Cana Zone Three committee. We believe with her, our zone will reach required game standards. Girls need to be inspired to feature in the game. We need strong women leaders like Diria in our body.” “I have seen her during Cana Zone Three championships in Kigali last year and in this year’s championships held in Dar es Salaam. She was head of delegation in Kigali and Tanzania win the title for the first time before defending this year. She is committed and believe the same behaviour will be applied in our committee,” said Rukare. Diria accepted the appointment, saying she will corporate with other members to make Zone Three countries develop.

“Swimming is my game. I have been a leader at club level and was later elected to be vice chairperson. I decided to resign in the TSA post due to unavoidable reasons and I thank Cana Zone Three committee for appointing me,” said Diria.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Ecologists irked by blocking of wildlife paths

Ecologists with the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) say they are worried by the blocking of

Majaliwa directs Tanesco to connect Ruangwa to power

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Ruangwa District Tanzania Electric

  • News
    After 20yrs, Kimei set to leave CRDB  
  • News
    Govt defies pressure over hunting blocks  
  • News
    Talk politics at your own peril, govt warns clerics  
  • News
    Public leaders have just a day to declare assets  