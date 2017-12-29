Diria appointed Cana women bureau member

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Famous swimming administrator in the country Thauriya Diria has been appointed a women bureau member of the African Swimming Federation (Cana) Zone Three.

Cana Zone Three comprises nine member countries - Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Djibouti, Eritrea, Republic of Southern Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania. Diria becomes the only woman in the bureau, which comprises eight members.

Diria, who is former Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) Vice Chairlady, was appointed during a recent Cana zone three meeting held in China. Apart from being former vice chairperson, Diria is also holding a coaching certificate and is a meet manager. She is also a game recorder.

Speaking by telephone from Uganda yesterday, Cana Zone Three President Donald Rukare said they voted for Diria in the post following her hard-working behaviour and her self-motivation in the development of the game in the region.

Rukare said they had been following up Diria for a long time and believed with her in the committee would make girls and women in general reach required standards.

“She is the only woman in the Cana Zone Three committee. We believe with her, our zone will reach required game standards. Girls need to be inspired to feature in the game. We need strong women leaders like Diria in our body.” “I have seen her during Cana Zone Three championships in Kigali last year and in this year’s championships held in Dar es Salaam. She was head of delegation in Kigali and Tanzania win the title for the first time before defending this year. She is committed and believe the same behaviour will be applied in our committee,” said Rukare. Diria accepted the appointment, saying she will corporate with other members to make Zone Three countries develop.