Dar es Salaam. A businesswoman based in Dodoma Region, Rosemary Luhamo (26), has won Sh204 million in the Mojaspesho mega Jackpot.

Miss Luhamo - who owns a owns grocery and butchery in Mpwapwa District - is the first winner to pocket more than Sh200 million at a go from the ‘Mojaspesho’ gaming company, Lucky Games Limited.

The Africa project manager of the company, Patrick Salamouni, said Miss Luhamo placed bets in the jackpot on July 14 to win such a huge prize. The special winning number was ‘873.’

“We have paid the prize money through CRDB Bank, and counselled her to spend the money prudently. Indeed, officials of the CRDB Bank and the Gaming Board of Tanzania (GBT) have given her similar advice,” Mr Salamouni stated.

Commenting on the developments, Ms Luhamo said she did not believe that she could one day win such a huge of money in her life.