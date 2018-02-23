Don’t rest on your laurels, Yanga challenged

Dar es Salaam. After eliminating St Louis of Seychelles in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League this season, Young Africans have been warned not to rest on their laurels.

Yanga scraped through into the first round of the money-spinning tournament at the expense of St Louis of Seychelles.

Yanga, who settled for a one-all draw with St Loius in the return leg on Wednesday in Sechelles, sailed through on 2-1 on aggregate.

“We are happy to advance to the next stage of the competition,” the club’s competitions and registration committee chairman, Hussein Nyika, said yesterday.

“Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the groups stage of the tournament. We’re going to prepare well because the next round is going to be even tougher,” he said.

The Mainland champions will go head-to-head with Botswana’s Township Rollers in the first leg slated for Gaborone between March 6 and 8.

Rollers eliminated the 2015 Champions League semi-finalists Al Merrikh of Sudan despite a 2-1 defeat for the latter in the return leg on Wednesday night.

The Botswana giants had stunned Al Merrik 3-0 in the first leg in Gaborone the week before.

If Yanga eliminate the Botswana outfit and qualify for the groups stage, then they will be awarded a whopping Sh1.2 billion from the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Nyika urged the players to look forward to the next game against the Rollers with optimism – but also prepare for the tussle in the best way possible both physically and mentally.

Yanga are expected to return home today from the Seychelles.