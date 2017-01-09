Don’t write off Yanga in title race, says Msuva after defeat

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans striker Simon Msuva still believes the Mainland giants have what it takes to win the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup despite succumbing to a painful 4-0 defeat at the hands of Azam FC.

Yanga, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were outplayed by the former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions in a tense clash at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Saturday night.

Msuva admitted yesterday that the defeat was difficult to take, but remained optimistic that they would come out a more aggressive outfit in their next match.

Yanga were a pale shadow of themselves in Saturday’s game, and Azam could have won the game even by a bigger margin had it not been poor finishing. “It was a painful defeat. We put a lot of hard work into the game, it was disappointing,” the player said.

“We can take heart from it, we were up against a good team and it was disappointing to lose the game,” he said in Azam TV interview.

“I am optimistic our coach will address the weaknesses he noted during the match before our next game,” he said.

“We created many chances but we failed to turn them into goals,” he said.

According to match statistics, Yanga did not make any strike in the game as the Azam defence remained firm throughout the game.

The Chamazi team’s goalkeeper was rarely called into action.

Speaking on their convincing victory yesterday, Azam FC midfielder Aboubakar Salum or ’Sure Boy’, as he is popularly known, said that the best team won the game.

He said Yanga were simply outplayed.

“We were a better team on Saturday as those who witnessed the match can attest,” he said.

“We took the game to them right from the start and managed to turn into goals chances we created,’ he said.

He added: “Our new coach is working hard to turn around our fortunes in the domestic competitions.

“We now have what it takes to emerge new Mapinduzi Cup champions when the tournament ends later this month.”

Azam top Group B on goal difference.

They tie on seven points with second-placed Yanga after winning two matches and drawing one.

Azam will now face runners up of Group A in the semi-finals while Yanga will take on Simba, who finished top og the group.

Their opponents were expected to be known after yesterday’s matches.

John Bocco was a thorn in the flesh for Yanga on Saturday.

Ghana’s Yahya Mohammed made it 2-0 in the 54th minute with a header off a cross by Sure Boy. Mahundi scored the third goal ten minutes to time with a long range.

Another newly recruit Ghana’s midfielder, Enock Atta Agyei scored the fourth goal in the 85 off a pass by fellow second half substitute, Samuel Afful.

Teams were: Aishi Manula, Shomary Kapombe, Gardiel Michael, Aggrey Morris, Yakubu Mohammed/Abdallah Kheri, Stephan Mpondo, Joseph Mahundi, Frank Domayo/Enock Atta Agyei , Salum Abubakar ‘Sure Boy’, John Bocco ‘Adebayor’/Mudathir Yahya and Yahya Mohammed/Samuel.