Egypt, South Africa clubs now battle for Simba SC player

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mainland giants Simba say they are ready to sell striker Ibrahim Ajibu to any club should the right price offered.

This comes in the wake of reports that two clubs, Haras El Hodoud of Egypt and South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs, are interested in acquiring the services of the player.

Ajibu, one of the strikers Simba bank on for goals in the Mainland Premier League, was in Egypt recently for trials with El Hodoud.

Simba officials said yesterday that although Ajibu is one of their key players, they believe now is the right time to make a deal.

And El Hodoud are reportedly finalising plans to sign the player ahead of the new season.

The Egyptian Premier League team announced in its website yesterday that the Tanzanian player was one of the new faces in its squad.

However, Simba registration committee vice chairman Kassim Dewji said that El Hoodoud have not officially informed the Msimbazi Street team leadership that they need the player.

Dewji admitted that the Egyptian club had invited Ajibu for trials and medical checkup, but they are yet to officially ask for his services.

“If they (El Hoodoud) really want him then they have to follow proper procedures. We are ready to sell the player to any club that can offer the right price,” he said.

Dewji fell short of revealing the player’s price tag, but said they always support players seeking greener pastures abroad.

“As a club, we would like to see as many players as possible secure lucrative deals abroad,” he said.