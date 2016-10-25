Eight amateur golfers off to regional tourney Ethiopia

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Eight golfers have been selected to represent the Tanzania in the 18th edition of the East African Golf Challenge slated for October 26-29 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The golfers are Abbas Adam, Victor Joseph, Amani Saidi, Salim Sharif, Henrick Elias Nyenza, Michael Zakaria Obare, Jay Nathwani and Pravin Singh.

In an interview with The Citizen, Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Chairman, Joseph Tango, said the golfers have been selected by the technical committee due to their recent performance records.

Tango said the golfers who will be under the head Coach Hassan Kadio left the country aboard a Kenya Airways flight early morning to Addis Ababa ready or the event.

“Our expectation is to do well in the tournament which feature other prominent golfers from various countries in the region,” he said. The Tanzanian team camped for seven days to prepare for the event. The official said the camp was adequate for their preparations.

Kadio was optimistic the team will perform well and bring back some honours. He said they had good training and the task ahead is for the golfers to put their best feet forward during the competition. He said the golfers will have two training sessions while in Addis Ababa.

The team captain Victor Joseph said they have prepared well ahead of the championship which will see other golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia take part. This will be the first time Ethiopia will be hosting the annual tournament.

“Our aim is to win the title and all of us are in the right frame of mind to claim the stab. Morale was high in the camp and ahead of the clash.