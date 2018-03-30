Eight countries for 2018 Cecafa U17 tournament

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Eight countries, including Tanzania Mainland, have confirmed their participation in this year’s Cecafa U-17 youth Challenge Cup.

Organised by the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa), the tournament will now kick off on April 14 in Bujumbura, Burundi, instead of Sunday as earlier announced.

Cecafa secretary general, Nicholas Musonye said in a statement availed to The Citizen yesterday, that three venues, namely Ngozi, Muyinga and Gitega, will host the 16-day tournament.

Musonye named the teams as Tanzania Mainland, Uganda, Sudan, Kenya, Zanzibar, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Burundi.

The national Under-16 soccer team, which is now preparing ahead of next year’s Africa Under-17 Championship, will represent the Mainland in the Burundi tournament.

For the Tanzanian boys, the Cecafa youth championship will serve as a perfect warm-up for the continental championship to be held at the National and Uhuru stadiums in Dar es Salaam.

Three Cecafa member countries-- Eritrea, South Sudan and Somalia— have yet to register for the championship, but Musonye believes they will confirm before the event starts.

Rwanda is only country that has so far opted to skip the annual championship, according to the Cecafa official.