Elite golfers set sights on Z’bar Easter tourney

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s highly-rated female golfer Chiku Elias is among elite players expected to compete in this year’s Easter tournament at Sea Cliff Resort in Zanzibar.

Organised by Sea Cliff Resort, the championship will take place at Sea Cliff Resort’s Spa Golf Club course, according to the club’s general manager, Elias Soka.

Soka revealed yesterday that the 18-hole stable ford format event will tee off on March 31 at the club’s par 72 course.

“We would like to remind those wishing to compete in the tournament to confirm their participation early,” he said.

Soka insisted that the tournament is open to both men and lady golfers with valid handicaps from all clubs in the country.

He added that they have sent invitation letters to different clubs and individual players, hoping that they will consider it and join others at the event.

“We are gearing up to stage a wonderful event that will make every player enjoy our facilities,” he said.

According to him, they have set aside hefty prizes for winners in different categories in the tournament.

Soka said the golfers would battle it out for awards in the men’s Division A, B and C, seniors and ladies in different age groups.

Chiku Elias, one of the golfers tipped to shine in the tournament, said yesterday that she was in great shape ahead of the event.

“I am well prepared for the tournament. I am really looking forward to taking the top spot,” Elias, who is a member of TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, said.

“I know that the event will be very competitive, but I am ready for the challenge,” she added confidently.