Emery: PSG fans ‘love’ Neymar

Paris. Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has called on fans to show Neymar more “affection”, despite the Brazilian’s excellent form since joining the Ligue 1 leaders. The world’s most expensive player has struggled with injury since the winter break and was booed for taking a penalty on his only league appearance of 2018 so far against Dijon, which denied Edinson Cavani a chance to break the PSG goalscoring record.

But Neymar scored four times in an 8-0 rout that day and has been a key figure for the capital club this season with 24 goals, and Emery wants the PSG fans to get behind their star player.

“We need to give Neymar affection, he’s a player we need to make the most of,” the Spaniard said after Wednesday’s 4-2 French Cup win over Guingamp.