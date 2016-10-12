England draws with Slovenia

England were thankful to the brilliance of goalkeeper Joe Hart and large slices of good fortune as they escaped with a draw from a torrid World Cup qualifier in Slovenia.

Hart, on loan at Torino in Serie A after becoming surplus to requirements at Manchester City, saved interim manager Gareth Southgate from an embarrassing loss to the team ranked 67th in the world with a succession of outstanding saves.

He twice denied Josip Ilicic when he was played in by poor backpasses from Eric Dier and captain Jordan Henderson - but the highlight was a world-class reflex save when he turned Jasmin Kurtic's header on to the crossbar seconds after half-time.

Kurtic also hit the post in the first half as England's three-year run of wins in qualifiers came to an end.

They deserved no more as Slovenia were the more dangerous side and even the introduction of Wayne Rooney, dropped by Southgate, for the last 18 minutes could not rouse a disappointing England, who at least still top Group F.