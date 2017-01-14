Ernie Els: Golf course plan ready

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ernie Els Design has announced that it has completed a new agreement with Zanzibar Amber Resort and is now in the planning phase of what will be East Africa’s first Signature Golf Resort Development. Construction is due to begin this year.

This stunning new facility will be built on the northeast of Zanzibar, a small cluster of islands renowned for their outstanding natural beauty.

Ernie Els says, “As a course designer, I feel so fortunate to be working with Zanzibar Amber Resorts. And to be awarded with some of the most beautiful settings in the Indian Ocean is really a wonderful opportunity for us. Our clients and I share the same vision and I am confident our work here will set a new standard, leaving a lasting legacy for Zanzibar and the region’s golfers as a whole.”

Sustainably appointed across 638 hectares, and blessed with 4km of pristine Indian Ocean coastline, the estate has been master-planned to host an array of premium residency options that extend from penthouse condominiums to beach side villas and private islands. The residences are supported by a 99-year lease, extendable by a further 49 years, and represent the first opportunity for non-citizens to have access to a titled property in Zanzibar.

For visitors, there is an exclusive portfolio of five international hotel brands to choose from, something of a hospitality ‘dream-team’ without global comparison in a single resort environment.

What’s more, Zanzibar Amber Resort is easily accessible -- being just a short drive from the International Airport, which is serviced by major airlines such as Qatar, Turkish, Condor, Kenya & Ethiopian Airlines, along with many regional connections from major East and South African hubs.

Brian Thomson & Saleh Said, the Directors of Zanzibar Amber Resort added, “As we began discussions with Ernie, we realised that we share the same vision, to build a distinctive and superior golfing destination that will further enhance the golfing experience of both professional and leisure golfers. It became clear to us that Els’ highly regarded course designs, African profile and International Hall of Fame career were a perfect fit for our aspirations”.