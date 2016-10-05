Ethiopia, Stars tie called off

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Taifa Stars versus Ethiopia international friendly has been called off due to insecurity.

The Tanzanian national team was to travel to Addis Ababa for the match planned for Saturday, but deadly protests going in the country are understood to have necessitated the postponement of the match.

Scores of people are feared dead after police in Ethiopia fired teargas and warning shots to disperse anti-government protesters at a religious festival, triggering a stampede.

The Oromiya regional government, where the event took place, confirmed the death toll at 52.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) information officer, Alfred Lucas, confirmed the cancellation of friendly, saying their Ethiopian counterparts had security concerns.