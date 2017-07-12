Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Everton footballer to learn how to cook Swahili food

 

  • The English Premier League team arrived this morning ahead of their SportPesa special encounter against Kenyan team, Gor Mahia, scheduled to be held at the National Stadium on July 13.
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Everton football club players will learn how to prepare and cook Tanzania traditional foods as part of their trip to the co8untry for an international friendly match.

According to schedule released by SportPesa Tanzania, the cooking clinic will be held at Sea Cliff Hotel and Tanzanian chefs will guide the players.

The exercise has been organised in order to give Everton players knowledge on how to prepare traditional dishes and taste of it.

Apart of the cooking clinic, the players will also visit Uhuru Primary school, meet Albino football team at the Uhuru Stadium, visit Pugu Kajiungeni hospital and also conduct three football clinics at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana ground.

The schedule also shows that 16 Tanzania Mainland Premier League clubs officials will get special clinic on how to market the team products and generate income. The training will also involve Zanzibar Football Association (ZFA) official.

Some sports journalists from various media will also get training to be held at University of Dar es Salaam.

Already the club legend, Leon Osman and other team officials have visited Tanzania's tourist’s attractions.

 

