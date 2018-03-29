Ex-England boss Capello out at China’s Jiangsu club

Shanghai. Former Real Madrid and England coach Fabio Capello has left Jiangsu Suning of the Chinese Super League (CSL), the club said on Wednesday, ending an unremarkable nine-month run.

The 71-year-old disciplinarian, who has denied interest in the vacant post at the Italian national team, largely failed to fire a Jiangsu squad containing the likes of former Chelsea midfielder Ramires and fellow Brazilian Alex Teixeira.

“After friendly consultations between both sides, from today Mr. Fabio Capello’s contract with Suning FC has been terminated ahead of time. Mr. Capello will no longer be the chief coach of Suning FC,” the club said on an official social media account.

Capello, whose decorated career also included coaching spells at AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Russia, last June became one of the most high-profile names to move to China, where clubs have been spending big to lure foreign managers and players. The Italian was reportedly handed a handsome contract worth 10 million euros a season to take over at a Jiangsu side flirting with relegation. He led them to safety with a 12th-placed finish in the 16-team CSL last season. (AFP)

But Jiangsu, based in the eastern city of Nanjing, have won only once and lost twice in three league matches this season.

The club is owned by the Suning Group and businessman Zhang Jindong, who also controls Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Capello’s departure was less because of results and more because he fell out with club management over a number of issues, among them transfers, Chinese media said, which have touted the Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu as a likely replacement.