Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Excitement building up ahead of swimming meet

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Excitement is building up ahead of this year’s Isamilo Swimming Championship, which gets underway tomorrow in Mwanza.

Swimmers from 10 clubs, including Bluefins of Morogoro, will compete in the event to be held at Isamilo International School swimming pool.

Bluefins has named a 26-member squad for the championship, ten of them are women and the rest are men.

The female swimmers are Alidina Zianna Alidina, Muskaan Gaikwaad, Nihad Meghji, Aliyana Kachra and Aminaz Kachra, according to the club’s founder-cum-trainer, Rahim Alidina.

 

