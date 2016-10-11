Excitement grips Mbeya

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mbeya. Nervousness and excitement is the order of the day as Mbeya City prepares to host the Vodacom Premier League leaders, Simba SC, at Sokoine Stadium tomorrow.

Simba, who relish at the top of the log with 17 points from seven outings, have been struggling to muster positive results at the stadium and are likely to approach the match warily.

The Msimbazi Street giants have not lost any match since the new season kicked off with their bad result being a one-all draw against arch-rivals Young Africans.

The hosts, one of the sides that boast a huge support from their home fans, have found their feet this year after an abysmal season that saw them finish eighth with a paltry 35 points garnered from 30 matches.

Mbeya City, who beat Mwadui FC 1-0 before playing a goalless draw against Stadium United last week, sit fourth with 12 points having played eight matches.

They will be hard-pressed to appease their fans with a victory over the Joseph Omog’s men who are fighting for their first league trophy in four seasons.

Thousands of fans clad in their teams’ colours have been roving various streets of Mbeya City with heated online banters dominating social medal platforms.

City head coach Kinnah Phiri has admitted that the match will be competitive, but nursed hopes that his side will have the last laugh.

“It will definitely be a difficult match. They are in form, but we are prepared well to contain them and take the points at stake,” said the Malawian coach.

Mbeya City’s reliable defender Hassan Mwasapili said on the club’s official portal that he was both excited and nervous at the same time.

Mwasapili, however, promised their fans of stunning the pre-match favourites. “I’m nervous and excited at the same time. We know it will not be easy, but we can’t afford to slip on our home ground,” he said.