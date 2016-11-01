FDL sponsor on horizon: Wambura

By Yohana Challe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) is in discussion with a giant local company which is likely to become the main sponsor of the national first division league (FDL).

Once the deal is struck, the firm will take over from the current sponsor, Star Times, which decided to pull out, according to Boniface Wambura, the director of the national football league board.

However, he could not reveal the name of the firm likely to win the sponsorship nor the current sponsor of FDL, only saying discussions were in the final stage.

“We need a sponsor because many clubs are unable to foot the rising costs of taking part in the first division league,” he pointed out.

The bulk of the costs are for transport and accommodation of players and officials of the teams when travelling from one corner of the country to another to play their opponents.

Wambura, who once served as the TFF secretary general, added that the Federation was also in search of another sponsor for the second division league (SDL).