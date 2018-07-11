Farmer wins 32 inch flat TV set in Airtel promotional event

By Majuto Omary@majutoy2kmomary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Morogoro resident, Frank Kisayo, has won a 32 inch Samsung flat TV set in the ongoing Airtel Tanzania and SportPesa Ltd promotion dubbed, “Amsha Amsha Ushinde na Airtel Money”.

Kisayo, who is a farmer in Mgeta village, won the top prize after using Airtel Money and SportPesa Ltd betting platform, joining the other two winners of the event.

Speaking over the telephone, Kisayo said he was very happy to win the top prize and that he did not expect to own the modern television set in his life.

“I am over excited after being informed of winning a top prize, it was a dream for me to buy a modern television set that costs a lot of money, I am very happy to win the prize, I will continue to use the Airtel Money and SportPesa platform in placing my bet,” said Kisayo.

The Airtel Tanzania Public Relations Manager, Jackson Mmbando said the television set was worth Sh750,000 and that there was one left which would be up for grabs in the last lucky draw.

Apart from winning the TV sets, the winners Kisayo, Masoud Saleh of Kisarawe and Shadrack Sanga of Manyara also each won Samsung Galaxy smartphone worth Sh500, 000 while Eric Samwel of Tanga won a pair of jersey and a seasonal ticket to watch Young Africans and Simba matches, according to Mmbando.

He said so far, 53 lucky winners had benefited from the ongoing lucky draw that would end next week. Of the winners, three have won television sets and smart phones while 25 have won smartphone and jerseys.

SportPesa Tanzania Public RelationS Manager Sabrina Msuya urged all Airtel Money and SportPesa clients to continue placing their bets via the platform in order to win prizes. Sabrina said the promotion aimed at rewarding their customers who were very important in their company growth.