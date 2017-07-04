Fears allayed ahead of Fifa, TFF meeting

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Football stakeholders have been urged to remain calm after it emerged yesterday that the world soccer governing body (Fifa) would intervene in the crisis facing the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The fate of TFF leaders, who are in detention over alleged corruption, will be key issue for discussion when Fifa officials meet the federation’s executive committee later this week.

Former honorary member of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Said El Maamry said that Tanzania does not risk Fifa suspension, as some soccer fans claim, because the government has not interfered with the governance of the federation.

Clarifying, El Maamry said TFF president, Jamal Malinzi and secretary general, Mwesigwa Celectine were facing criminal offences and that there was no government interference in the day to day TFF activities.

The former National Sports Council (NSC) chairman said people should know that relevant authorities have mandate to take legal action against the accused. Malinzi and Celestine are facing more than 20 criminal counts.

“I know some people are worried, believing that the arrival of Fifa officials means the country would be barred from fielding teams in the international competitions,” he said.

“Take it from me, Fifa can’t take decision. Our national teams and clubs will continue to compete in international competitions, including those organised by the world football governing body.”

“It takes such action when there direct government intervention in the governance of the game,” he insisted.

Former TFF secretary general Ismail Aden Rage had similar views, adding that contrary to what some people believe, Fifa was only interested in seeking an amicable solution to the crisis facing the federation.

Rage said he was optimistic Fifa would investigate, seek thorough explanations from relevant authorities and come up with a solution.