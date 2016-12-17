Felix Simbu lined up for Karatu marathon

Karatu. Marathon runner Alphonce Felix Simbu, who recently claimed the fifth place at Rio de Janeiro Olympic games in Brazil, is among the high profile athletes lined up to compete in the Karatu Sports Festival to take place here at Mazingira Bora Stadium

Simbu’s 5th place finish this year was historical; Tanzania has had only two bronze medals from Fibert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui in the Stipple Chase and 5,000 metres in 1980 Moscow Olympics.