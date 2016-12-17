Saturday, December 17, 2016

Felix Simbu lined up for Karatu marathon

  • Simbu’s 5th place finish this year was historical; Tanzania has had only two bronze medals from Fibert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui in the Stipple Chase and 5,000 metres in 1980 Moscow Olympics.
Karatu. Marathon runner Alphonce Felix Simbu, who recently claimed the fifth place at Rio de Janeiro Olympic games in Brazil, is among the high profile athletes lined up to compete in the Karatu Sports Festival to take place here at Mazingira Bora Stadium

In the Karatu event, he will compete in the 10km race alongside other top runners, Fabian Joseph, who is the former World Half Marathon winner as well as winning among major event, Commonwealth Games where he won a bronze medal. Other runners to take part include Fabian Nelson, Bazil Sule, (Police), Gabriel Geay and Getuli Tsekeyay (Arusha Sports Centre).


