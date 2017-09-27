Fifa boosts the Cecafa Women Challenge Cup

By Reporter and Agencies @TheCitizenTz news@Tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Plans are on for the World football governing body (Fifa) to offer $330,000 (about Sh741 million) towards this year’s Cecafa Women’s Challenge Cup, it has been revealed.

The national women’s soccer team, Twiga Stars, is among teams expected to compete in the tournament scheduled for November 3-10 in Kigali, Rwanda.

“Fifa provided a platform for the development women’s football and it’s in that line that they have agreed to support Cecafa Women’s Challenge Cup to be held in Rwanda with $330,000,” says Rwanda football association official, Felicite Rwemalika.

Felicie, the Rwanda football governing body, Ferwafa, executive committee member in charge of women’s football, was quoted by New Times as saying that preparations for the championship were on course.

He, however, disclosed that they are waiting for approval from the government to host the event and guarantees that they ministry of Sports will prepare the national team.

Ferwafa, under the women’s football, sent a detailed dossier to the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) secretariat about hosting event, accompanied by a letter indicating that Fifa will pay for all the requirements.

The tournament was revived last year once gain since 1989. Uganda hosted the 2016 edition at the FUFA Technical center in Njeru, where Tanzania edged Kenya in the final to win the championship whilst Ethiopia piped Uganda to third place.

Rwanda, under head coach Grace Nyinawumuntu, who since been sacked, failed go past the group stage after losing to Tanzania and Ethiopia 3-2 respectively in Group B.

After a meeting held in Nairobi last month, the Cecafa board nominated Rwanda to host regional Women’s Challenge Cup, Burundi will host the Cecafa U-17 tournament next year, while Kenya was given a go ahead to host the Men’s Senior Challenge Cup.

The announcement is a sigh of relief for the region’s football enthusiasts who have been starved of inter-country football for the last two years.

The Cecafa Under-17 and Under-20 tournaments have not been played since 2009 and 2010 respectively. For two years now, CECAFA has failed to stage its two main annual competitions-the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and the Kagame Club Championship.