Five things we learned from Woods’ return

La Jolla. Former world number one Tiger Woods returned to US PGA Tour competition for the first time in a year and made the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 14-time major champion hadn’t played the weekend of a tour event since August of 2015 and now looks to the Genesis Open at Riviera next month in his quest to get his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 majors back on track after years of debilitating back trouble.

Here are five things we learned from Tiger’s return:

‘No issues’ with back

Woods hasn’t been in the winner’s circle since he won five US PGA Tour events in 2013 -- and a lot of that time he has been sidelined by back trouble. A comeback bid last year ended abruptly, but Woods says he’s pain-free since spinal fusion surgery in April and it looked it this week. He finished ranked 23rd in driving distance and had no trouble hitting out of Torrey Pines’ dense tough rough.

“A few times I had to jack up the speed and had no issues at all,” Woods said.

Swing needs work

Woods was worse than erratic off the tee, hitting just 17 fairways out of 56 all week. He didn’t improve as the tournament wore on -- hitting just nine over his last three rounds. Woods called a round of wild misses on Saturday “gross.” It’s not just rust. Woods said repeatedly that his “feels” are different as he adjusts to playing under tournament pressure with the “new body” that fusion surgery gave him.

Short game can shine

Despite his struggles off the tee, Woods displayed flashes of the old magic around the greens in order to wrest a sub-par score from unforgiving Torrey Pines.