Flooding forces cricketers cancel Thailand tour

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national women cricket team’s planned tour of Thailand has been cancelled, the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) confirmed yesterday.

The cricketers were to leave for Thailand next month for a series of friendly matches, but they have been forced to call off their tour due floods that have ravaged many parts of the Asian country.

“We regret to inform the public that the scheduled tour of our women’s cricket team to Thailand has been postponed due to floods that have hit 12 southern provinces,” the TCA executive officer, Zulfikar Rehemtullah, said. Thailand faces more hardship from unseasonable floods that have so far killed more than 40 people, according to disaster agency officials in the Asian country.

Persistent heavy rain well into what should be the dry season has triggered floods across the south, cutting road and rail links, threatening crops and affecting about 1.6 million people.

“A new date for the tour will be announced tentatively next month, Rehemtullah said.

This is a blow to the Tanzanian cricketers, who were to use the high-profile friendly matches as part of their preparations ahead of this year’s international competitions.

According to the TCA boss, the team was to head to Thailand at the invitation of the Asian country’s cricket governing body.

“Our team was to play a number of international friendly matches against Thailand’s women’s cricket team and top clubs,” he said.

Following the cancellation of the tour, the team’s off-camp training at Muhimbili Cricket Academy in the city has been dissolved, according to team coach, Khalil Rehemtullah.

The coach said yesterday that the players would re-assemble on a date to be announced later.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department officials said on the organisation’s website yesterday that more rain was expected this week.

The rainy season in Thailand normally takes place from June to November. The floods, which began January 1, have followed unseasonably heavy rain, according to the officials.

Recently, TCA organised the women’s national cricket league, which brought together four teams – Kilumeru of Arusha, Nyanza Stars (Mwanza), TCA Academy Girls of Dar es Salaam and Moro Stars.