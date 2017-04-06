Four runners secure marks for world race

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Four Tanzanian athletes have so far qualified for the 2017 IAAF World Championships to be held in London, in August.

The runners include the 2017 Mumbai Marathon gold medalist Alphonce Simbu and Said Makula, according to the Athletics Tanzania (AT) secretary general, Wilhelm Gidabudai.

Also on the list are Fabian Joseph and little known female athlete Magdalena Shauri, who booked a place in the London championship after clocking 02:34:51 at the Mumbai Marathon early this year.

Gidabudai said yesterday that his association was proud of the quartet for qualifying for the world championship, which will bring together star athletes from various countries across the globe.

“We have four athletes so far that have qualified for this year’s World Championships,” he said.

“We are proud of our athletes and we are optimistic that eight more will qualify during the forthcoming qualifying races,” he added.

Following their success at the Mumbai Marathon in India, fortunes seem endless to Simbu and Shauri, who finished fourth in the women’s event.

According to the AT official, times clocked by the duo in Mumbai, have beaten the Olympic qualifying mark, hence they have also qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Qualifying marks for men’s marathon during 2016 Rio Olympics was 2:17:00 while the women’s minimum entry time was 2: 42:00.

Simbu, who won the Mumbai Marathon in 2:09.32, beat the qualifying mark by over seven minutes, while the Shauri was eight minutes faster than the qualifying time, according to the IAAF statistics.

The Mumbai Marathon featured many world class runners, including Kenyans Joshua Kipkorir and Eliud Barngetuny, who clocked 02:09:50 and 02:10:39 to finish second and third respectively.

Gidabudai said Makula attained his qualifying time in Daegu, South Korea in April, last year where he clocked 2:12:01, while Joseph made it in Japan. “We expect to field 12 runners in the World Championships in London. We are optimistic that eight more athletes will qualify during various IAAF certified events,” he said.

While Makula, Fabian and Shauri are now undergoing light training ahead of the world championship, Simbu, who will also compete in the London Marathon later this month, has been camping in Arusha since last month.