Gidabuday now sets his sights on AT top seat

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Former national athlete Wilhelm Gidabuday says he would vie for the post of secretary general at Athletics Tanzania (AT). “I will contest the post in the coming elections,” he told The Citizen on e-mail.

He added that as the chief executive of the national athletics body, he would strive to steer the country to success in international and regional competitions.

For years, the 46-year-old Gidabuday has been critical of AT for not doing much to ensure the country performs well in the international events.

However, he softened his hard-line stance this year during the preparations for the recently held Rio Olympics during which he showered praise on the athletics body for availing enough time for the runners who qualified for the Games to train.

“I am seeing the situation to be better this time around. Our team (for the Olympics) has been training for months now, thanks to Athletics Tanzania,” he told The Citizen in early July, a month before the three-week long sports bonanza in the Brazilian city.

However, Gidabuday who is currently involved in athletics promotion through various platforms, said he would contest if the polls would be ‘free and fair”, insisting that the elections should be held in tandem with the guidelines set in the proposed constitution of AT which should, in turn, have the blessings of the National Sports Council (NSC).

“If I am elected, I would use the laid down regulations to run AT”, he explained, noting that once he wins the post he would instil financial discipline and ensure the athletics body fosters good working relations with NSC, the ministry of Information, Culture and Sports and other sports associations.

The athlete, who returned back to the country in 2005 after a 13-year stint in California in the US, also promised to seek funds from different sources for the construction of a permanent AT office as well as a permanent training camp with ample facilities.

He said a lot of funds is normally used to train athletics teams preparing for international competitions, especially the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, World Athletic Championships and All-Africa Games, in foreign lands, citing the squad for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.