Goal-shy Yanga scrape into FA Cup quarters

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTz gkahango@thecitizen.co.tz

Songea. Mainland champions Young Africans joined teams that are through to the quarter-finals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Majimaji here yesterday.

Pius Buswita and Emmanuel Martin scored a goal apiece to give Yanga the victory they needed to make it to the next stage of the tournament.

The makeshift nature of the Majimaji line-up was reflected in a disjointed start that could have seen Yanga two up inside 16 minutes had the visitors made more of a succession of defensive errors.

The Songea outfit grew in confidence and began to cut out the mistakes as the first half progressed.

They offered little going forward, but by getting bodies behind the ball, the home side halted a succession of Yanga attacking moves at the Majimaji Stadium.

But Buswita finally found the breakthrough in the 40th minute, meeting Haji Mwinyi’s cross from the left wing for a 1-0 half time lead.

Buswita beat the hosts’ goalkeeper with a superb header to send Yanga fans at the venue into wild celebrations.

Yanga doubled their lead three minutes before the hour mark though Martin off a Hassan Kessy pass. Three minutes later, Majmaji striker Jaffary Mohammed capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score with a diving header.

Youthe and his defenders had relaxed to clear a goal-bound cross from Marcel Boniventure.

Majimaji were without a number of their key players.

The day before yesterday’s match, the players, their first team players, including Sixmund Mwasekaga, Alex Kondo and Paul Maona, staged a sit-in protest over delayed payment of salaries.

The go-slow affected the Songea team’s preparations for the match. Team coach was forced to inculde his second string side players in the game.

