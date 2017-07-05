Golf fever grips K’njaro as Moshi Open looms

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmediecom

Dar es Salaam. Over 80 golfers are expected to battle it out for top honours at the 2017 Moshi Open, which roars into life on July 15 at Moshi Club course.

The two-day tournament has been sanctioned by Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) and bankrolled by Insurance Group of Tanzania (IGA)

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Moshi Club captain, Chris Martin said the tournament, the biggest golf circuits staged in the Northern Tanzania, was open to members of all golf clubs in the country.

“We expect the tournament also help TGU pick players who will represent the country in the Zone 5 golf tournament to be held in Dar es Salaam later this year,” he said.

Players making up the provisional squad unveiled recently for the zonal event include Francis Julius, Jay Nathwani, Pravin Singh, Victor Joseph, Aidan Nziku, Salim Shariff, Aman Said, George Sembi, Elisha Fadhiri, Lucas Mlumbi and Isaack Wanyeche.

Others are Henerick Nyenza, Richard Mtweve, Godfrey Gwacha, Seif Mcharo, Prosper Emanuel, Jumanne Mbunda, Abbu Iddi, Godfrey Mtungulilege, Abas Adamu, Martin Donald and Adam Said

Martin thanked the sponsors, Insurance Group of Tanzania (IGA) for its continued support to the development of the sport and asked other companies to support them.

“We have sent invitation to many clubs, including Lugalo club, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, Morogoro Gymkhana, TPC and Misenyi (Kagera),” he said.

He said fabulous prizes will be up for grabs by the winners of all categories, including Gross winner and runners up.

There will also be two prizes for Division A net, Division B, Division A, Ladies, senior and juniors net winners, according to him.