Golf sensation Nyenza shines in Addis Ababa

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian sensation Henrick Nyenza of Lugalo Golf Club nicked the final hole at the nine-hole Addis Ababa Golf Club (AAGC) to win against Ugandan captain, Becca Mwanja as the East Africa Golf Challenge teed off in Ethiopia on Wednesday.

According to Daily Monitor, Mwanja failed to exorcise the demons on his captaincy, failed to hold on for a share of the spoils with Nyenza.

It was a bad start for Nyenza’s compatriot, Salim Sharif, who lost to Rodwekk Gaita.

Debutante Gaita, a caddie at Uganda Golf Club, made hay with a convincing 4-up victory over Sharif for the country’s full points.

After the Fort-Portal born Gaita shook hands with his opponent at the 15th holes, seasoned campaigner Ronald Rugumayo continued the trend by leaving Haile Ghebreegziabher Jr of Ethiopia beaten at No.16 for a 4-up win.

Fortunately it was the only blip for Team Uganda, who finished with six points after eternal rivals Kenya (5) failed to sparkle on the day.

The Pretoria-based pair of Ronald Otile and Daniel Baguma returned home worthy half points after forcing their highly-rated rivals from Kenya Daniel Nduva and captain Alfred Nandwa into stalemates respectively.

Then the trio of long-hitter Martin Ochaya, former captain Adolf Muhumuza and comeback kid Joseph Cwinyaai made the victory margins bigger with 5-up victories over Rwandan ace James Ndikumana, Ethiopian Ephreim Selasie and Leonard Nkurunziza of Rwanda leaving their respective rivals stranded on hole No.14.

Meanwhile, Cwinyaai and Rugumayo were yesterday expected to pair up for a date with Tanzania whereas the proven pairing of Otile and Muhumuza were due to find their match against Kenya’s Nandwa and Nduva.

The East African Golf Challenge attracts the national teams of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia. However, this year, Burundi did not participate.

This will be the first time Ethiopia is hosting the annual event which is staged on a rotational basis across member countries.