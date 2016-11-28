Monday, November 28, 2016

Golfers urged to register for Lugalo tourney

 

  • The NMB captain, George Kivaria, made the call during the launch of the two-day tournament at Lugalo over the weekend.
  • According to Kivaria, the NMB’s goal of sponsoring the monthly event is attract Tanzanians from all walks of life to love and take the sport seriously.
By Charles Abel

Dar es Salaam. The National Microfinance Bank (NMB) Golf Club has urged Tanzanians to come forward and compete at next month’s NMB Monthly Mug golf event, which will take place at TPDF Lugalo Club.

The NMB captain, George Kivaria, made the call during the launch of the two-day tournament at Lugalo over the weekend.

According to Kivaria, the NMB’s goal of sponsoring the monthly event is attract Tanzanians from all walks of life to love and take the sport seriously.

“We have noticed that golf is growing steadily, so we decided to support the development of the sport by sponsoring this monthly tournament. We hope that people from all walks of life will turn out and compete,” he said.

“We are optimistic that the next month’s competition will attract a lot of golfers. The number is growing every month we stage the tournament.”

