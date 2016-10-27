Govt pours cold water on takeover sagas

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has thrown its weight into sagas involving takeover of Tanzania’s oldest clubs, Young Africans and Simba SC. Two business tycoons in the country Yusuf Manji and Mohammed Dewji are engineering change of ownership format at Yanga and Simba respectively.

Yanga are in an advanced stage to lease the club to Manji, who is also their chairman while Mohammed Dewji is on the verge of taking over as the Simba owner, owning 51 per cent of the stake.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, National Sports Council (NSC) secretary general, Mohamed Kiganja said the government was not impressed with route taken by the two tycoons in attempt to own the clubs. The NSC official said there are a lot of issues that must be sorted out before handing the clubs to the Manji and Dewji.

“The change of ownership for both clubs has seen some members go to the court of law, which is against Fifa regulations,” said Kiganja.

“We have received uncountable complaints from fans and members over what are going on at these old clubs and after a thorough discussion we have decided that the process of changing ownership should stop immediately.” He added: “The clubs must convene general meetings that will be in accordance with the rules. These should be sanctioned by the registrar of sports associations and clubs.”

Kiganja’s remark may, however, be seen as an interference of the government in football, something which Fifa has zero tolerance with.