Gritty Jeshi Stars shine as JKT go down fighting

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. JKT Mbweni’s smooth run in the East and Central Netball Championship became a little bumpy yesterday when they succumbed to a shock 51-27 defeat at the hands of Ugandan’s NIC at the National Indoor Stadium.

It was the first defeat for JKT, who launched their campaign in the regional tournament with a 49-23 win over Zanzibar’s Zimamoto on Monday at the same venue.

This year’s championship, which roared into life last weekend, has attracted eight women’s teams and five men’s outfits.

JKT appeared set to maintain their winning run as they made a bright in yesterday’s game, commanding the proceedings with swift but accurate passes to the delight of their fans at the venue.

Surprisingly, they slightly lost steam in the second half, allowing the Ugandan girls to take command of the match.

JKT Mbweni’s Mwanaidi Hassan, one of the army team’s key players, had a disappointing afternoon.

Mwanaidi, who is JKT Mbweni’s all-time leading scorer, is also the outfit’s most experienced player.

JKT Mbweni coach Argentina Daudi refused to blame her players for the defeat, describing the defeat as a slip up.

“We were not impressive today, but I will address the weaknesses I noted before our next match,” Daudi said shortly after the game.

Argentina urged her players to forget what happened yesterday and focus on their final group stage match against Uganda Police.

In yesterday’s other match, Police Uganda notched up a 51-22 win against Zanzibar’s Zimamoto at the same venue, while Jeshi Stars beat Police Moirogoro 51-40.