Guardiola pleads for player safety

London. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has demanded more protection for players after seeing Kevin De Bruyne narrowly avoid serious injury as his side’s 18-game winning streak came to an end.

De Bruyne was stretchered off after being hacked down by Crystal Palace’s Jason Puncheon as City broke in search of a late winner at Selhurst Park on Sunday following Ederson’s penalty save from Luka Milivojevic.