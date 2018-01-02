Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Guardiola pleads for player safety

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

London. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has demanded more protection for players after seeing Kevin De Bruyne narrowly avoid serious injury as his side’s 18-game winning streak came to an end.

De Bruyne was stretchered off after being hacked down by Crystal Palace’s Jason Puncheon as City broke in search of a late winner at Selhurst Park on Sunday following Ederson’s penalty save from Luka Milivojevic.

The Belgium midfielder’s injury is not as bad as first feared but Guardiola said he was unlikely to be ready to face Watford at the Etihad on Tuesday. (AFP)

