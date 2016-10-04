Haroub calls for patience after draw

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans skipper Nadir Haroub has called for patience after his side let victory slip through their hands against arch-rivals Simba SC on Saturday.

The former Taifa Stars captain said they did everything possible to secure the win, but according to him, their nemesis scored a lucky goal late.

Shiza Kichuya cancelled out Amissi Tambwe’s controversial goal in the 87th minute with corner ball that went straight into the nets.

Haroub said it is useless to continue blaming some players for allowing Simba to equalise, adding that it is high time the fans rallied behind Yanga as they try to regain their winning formula. “We were disappointed with our performance against 10-man Simba. We ought to win by a bigger margin, but this is football, sometimes things just don’t work out,” said the Zanzibar-born defender.

“We call for patience and support. All is not lost yet; I am confident that Yanga will return to their winning form sooner rather than later.”