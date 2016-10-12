Hernandez wary as Azam visit red-hot Stand United

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationamedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC coach Zeben Hernandez is wary as his team square up against Stand United at the Kambarage Stadium today.

The Spaniard, who replaced Stewart Hall about four months ago, has endured mixed results in the first seven matches of the Vodacom Premier League. They have 11 points, six short of leaders Simba SC.

They will be facing Stand United, who are enjoying a fairy-tale run. They are placed second with 15 points having played eight matches.

Considering the Patrick Liewig coached side’s run of good form, Hernandez says it would be difficult to predict who will smile last.

“Our focus is on winning this match, but look at what Stand United have done in the past few weeks; they are a good team and it will be a difficult match,” admitted the Spaniard.

Azam have been boosted by the return of their reliable defenders in Erasto Nyoni and Ivorian Pascal Wawa who have been nursing injuries. Stand United have never scored a goal against Azam for the past two seasons, but should they replicate their recent form, the visitors will be in deep trouble.

“We have a good record against them, but that will count for nothing if we take them lightly. I hope that the boys will flex their muscles and keep our good record,” he added.

Azam will rely on their stalwart striker John Bocco, Khamis Mcha and Ginazo Bi Thomas to unlock the Stand United defence.

Stand United head coach Patrick Liewig who had a rough time recently, is confident that his team will extend their fine run in the league at the expense of the Kagame Cup champions.