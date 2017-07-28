Hero’s welcome for brave TZ Team in Dar

By By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Team Tanzania arrived home from the Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas to a rousing welcome at the Julius Nyerere International Airport yesterday.

Fast-rising runner Francis Damas, who won a bronze medal at the just concluded multi-sport event, could not conceal his joy on arrival at the airport.

“I worked hard and my target was to win a medal at the games, so I’m absolutely delighted,” the up-and-coming runner said with his medal dangling proudly from his neck.

Youngsters from 50 countries across the world battled it out for top honours at the Bahamas games.

For her part, head of delegation Mwinga Mwanjala heaped praise on the athletes, saying they performed well at the games.

We’re all bursting with pride and delighted for him (Damas) and all the athletes,” Mwanjala, one of the best female runners in the country, said.

Tanzania also competed in swimming and swimmers Celina Itatiro and Collins Saliboko performed well although they failed to win medals in their respective disciplines.

Celina said she acquired the skills and tactics she needs to shine in the competitions of the Commonwealth Youth Games’ magnitude during the Bahamas games.

“The games featured the crème of young athletes from around the world,” she said.

“I am optimistic that I will do better than I did in Bahamas if I get another opportunity to represent my country in international competitions,” she added.

Permanent secretary in the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Elisante Ole Gabriel, was at hand to receive the team at the airport.

Gabriel praised the athletes for their impressive show at the games.