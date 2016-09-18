History beckons as Serengeti Boys meet Congo Brazzaville

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Boys today play their final CAF African Youth Championship qualifier against Congo Brazzaville at the National Stadium in the city.

Seychelles referees Nelson Emile Fred and assistants Hensley Danny Petrousse and Steve Marie are officiating the Under-17 match. Kick-off is 4pm.

The buoyant Tanzanian lads inch closer to making history if they win today. There is still a return leg to be officiated by Pacifique Ndabihawenimana and assistants Pascal Ndimunzigo and Gustave Baguma on September 30.

Victory in these key matches means the young stars will for the first qualify for the African Championships.

Finals will be played in Madagascar from April 2 to 16 next year. Eight teams, seven are from the qualifiers and the hosts, will compete for honours.

Serengeti Boys have had a successful campaign so far after playing 13 matches without conceding any defeat. Their unbeaten run has raised hopes they will sail through to the finals since they have not shown any sign of relenting in the fight.

Tanzania is yet to reach the group stage of the competition since its Independent in 1961.

In an interview ahead of today’s encounter, Serengeti Boys head coach Bakari Shime said they had prepared well after nine days of training in Seychelles.

“I think our only challenge is that we are playing against a team we have no information about. They started from the second stage and we did not secure their video footages,” he said.

The coach believes the team is becoming better with every match in their overall development.

“Our target is to win, we call on all Tanzanians to come in their numbers at the National Stadium and give us support, we want to see the stadium fully. I am sure this will inspire our players.”