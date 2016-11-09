Hoops prodigy expresses joy over Junior NBA League start

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s basketball prodigy Collins Barongo (pictured) has applauded the Junior NBA League, which climaxed recently and called for participation of more schools in the next edition.

With good and motivational backing from the American Basketball League (NBA), Barongo said basketball in the country needs big support so that it becomes a youth-favourite sport like in the US.

Barongo, who grew up in Maryland, US, said the Junior NBA League will serve as a catalyst for development of the sport, adding that parents have a role to play in encouraging their children to love and play basketball.

“In the US, parents are very close to their children; they encourage them to play basketball and other popular sports,” he said.

Barongo is among the up-and-coming players attending the Mambo Basketball Programme initiated by coach Bahati Mgunda in collaboration with Karabani Karabani.

He said one of the biggest motivations during the just ended league was the presence of America’s Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player, Alana Beard, in the final match between Lord Baden and Tumusiime at the JMK Youth Park. “The WNBA superstar travelled all the way from America to motivate Tanzanians to play basketball. We were all motivated to have her at the venue. They want us to develop our game, therefore it is now our duty to support her campaign by learning how to play it professionally,” he said.

Also attended the epic final, was the retired President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, NBA Africa’s vice president Amadou Diallo and the manager of Toronto Raptors.

He said the former president has been working hard to help stimulate the growth of basketball in the country, calling the youth to support his campaign.

In retrospect, the coach of Mambo Basketball programme, Bahati Mgunda said his programme has drawn over 80 players in the programme. He said the programme has so far managed to groom and develop to the international level many young players and that most of them today are successful.

He named Alpha Kisusi who won a scholarship to study at Newfound Memorial University in Canada, among the notable one.