Hopes soar as Ongala returns to Majimaji FC

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Struggling Majimaji FC can now see light at the end of the tunnel after appointing their former head coach, Kally Ongala.

The former Yanga player replaced Peter Mhina who has endured an abysmal start to the Vodacom Premier League.

The Songea based club, who won the topflight league in 1998, have so far played six matches and lost all of them. They have two goals forward and conceded 15.

As they wait for Ongala’s return, the GSM Group-sponsored club believes that their last season’s tactician will inspire a new dawn and steer Majamaji to safety.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Majimaji skipper Alex Kondo exuded confidence that the arrival of Ongala will turn around their season.

“We are all excited about his return to Majimaji and I am confident that Ongalla will help the team stop the rot,” said Kondo who has always cut a dejected figure after matches this season.

“He is a good coach as far as tactics are concerned. He uses modern techniques in training, so we hope that he will bring in something that will boost the morale of players. He did it last season and hopefully he will ensure our premiership stay this season.”

Majimaji manager Godfrey Mvula was also confident that his team will soon start winning matches after the arrival of the Ongala, who also trained Azam FC as an assistant coach.

Mvula warned Majimaji’s next opponents not to take them for granted.

“With Ongalla’s presence, I am convinced that we will start playing better than we did in our first six matches. For sure, our next opponents must be prepared to face a team that’s hungrier for victories,” said the manager.

“Yes, we are at the bottom of the table without a point, but it is still too early to predict relegation. We have 24 matches to the end of the season, so our fans not despair; they should rally behind their team as we start a new era with Ongala.”