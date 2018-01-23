Hosts Morocco top Group A

Casablanca. Hosts and title favourites Morocco had a penalty saved as they drew 0-0 with Sudan Sunday to top Group A at the African Nations Championship.

Morocco and Sudan had already qualified, having won their first two group matches in the biennial competition for local-based footballers.

Guinea, who sacked coach Kanfory Lappe Bangoura after being eliminated last Wednesday, came third through a 1-0 win over Mauritania in a match played simultaneously in Marrakech. Morocco coach Jamal Sellami made 10 changes to the team that started against Guinea four days ago, with five-goal leading scorer Ayoub el Kaabi among those rested. (AFP)