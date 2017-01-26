How negligence could cost the Msimbazi Reds

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mainland giants Simba may have to wait a bit longer before competing in the Caf-organised club competitions.

Simba, who have been on the sidelines for four years, risk disqualification from the Azam Sports Federation Cup for allegedly fielding an ineligible player in last week’s match against Police Dar es Salaam.

The winner of the Azam Confederation Cup represents the country in the Africa Confederation Cup. And Simba is among teams that have qualified for the last 16 of the tournament also known as FA Cup.

Sources within Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) revealed yesterday that the Msimbazi Reds flouted the rules governing the tournament by fielding Novat Lufunga in Sunday’s match.

They said the player was still serving a two-match suspension. He was shown a red card during the quarter final match of last year’s tournament against Coastal Union at the National Stadium. According to Section 22 (1) of the rules governing the tournament, if a player has been red-carded in the final match of the championship or towards the end of the season, the punishment can be implemented in the next season. As per section, Lufunga was to miss the Police match, which the Msimbazi Reds won 2-0 to ease into the last 16.

When contacted for comment on the matter, the TFF Media and Communications officer, Alfred Lucas, they were still working on a complaint lodged by Police that Lufunga was not supposed to play for Simba during their match.

He urged soccer fans to be calm, saying they would clear the air surrounding the issue later this week or next week

This is not the first time Simba come into collision course with TFF on issues pertaining to fielding ineligible players in the domestic competitions. In 2000s, they were deducted three points for fielding a suspended player, Mussa Hassan Mgosi, in their Mainland Premier League match against Kagera Sugar.

Mgosi had been handed a one-match suspension.

The Msimbazi Street team suffered similar punishment in the 1980s when Michael Kidilu, who was serving a two-match suspension, played for the outfit in one of their league matches.

Records also show that in 1990s, Simba also incurred the federation’s wrath for ‘illegally’ fielding Mgosi during their league match against Kagera Sugar. “Simba have to keep records if they are avoid such penalties. Keeping records is one of the club officials’ obligations,” a source, who declined to be named said.

According to the source, a few years ago, Simba were forced to drop Henry Joseph in the line-up seconds before match started after learning that the player was still serving a one match suspension.