Saturday, March 31, 2018

Hungary’s Olympics hero calls it quits

 

Advertisement

Budapest. Hungarian Olympic swimming champion Daniel Gyurta, who won gold in the 200 metres breaststroke at the London Games in 2012, announced his retirement in Budapest. “Retiring wasn’t an easy decision,” said the popular 28-year-old who also won three world titles in the same event between 2009 and 2013. “But I was only able to give 90 percent performances lately, that’s not enough for someone who always gave 110 percent,” he said. In 2013 Gyurta won a UNESCO International Fair Play Award after he gave a copy of his Olympic medal. (AFP)

advertisement

In The Headlines

13  hours ago

Clerics call for peace in Good Friday sermons

Clerics countrywide on Friday March 30 used the Good Friday sermons to preach about the country’s

13  hours ago

Five perish in a road accident in Ngara

Five people have died and some others sustained injuries in an accident that involved bus

  • News
    Six Z’bar MP’s cheat death in a road accident  
  • News
    Christians urged to uphold tolerance, love amid difficulties  
  • News
    Farmers want more support from govt to enhance productivity  
  • News
    Fishing is a Sh10tr industry: study  