I will be back in the dugout, says Mkwasa

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Charles Mkwasa, a former Young Africans and national team (Taifa Stars) head coach, says he will return to coaching in the near future.

Mkwasa, who was relieved of his Taifa Stars duties recently, was yesterday appointed to take up the position of secretary general at the reigning Mainland champions, Yanga, hoping to expand his leadership horizon.

The 62-year-old has signed a two-year contract to serve the Jangwani Street club, replacing Baraka Deusdedit who was the acting secretary general following the resignation of Dr Jonas Tiboroha early last year.

“I have accepted to serve Yanga as the secretary general. I am delighted that this opportunity has come at the right time; it’s my belief that my contribution will help the club move a step forward,” said former Taifa Stars captain.

“This however does not mean that I have quit coaching altogether. I still like coaching and it goes without saying that I will return to coaching in the future.” Mkwasa added: “I have been a coach for the past 24 years. I think this is the right time for me to take a brief break and learn other things.

“It should be understood that this is not a planned move back to the Yanga technical bench. I will never interfere with what coach George Lwandamina and his assistants do at the club. “When I say I will be back to the dugout, I don’t mean that it must here, so what I am just asking for is cooperation as we strive help Yanga make a stride as far as growth is concerned.”

Mkwasa was appointed the Taifa Stars head coach in July 2015, replacing luckless Mart Nooij from the Netherlands.

The outspoken coach, nonetheless, has served for nearly one and a half years before partying ways with his employer, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

Taifa Stars are currently under Salum Mayanga as a caretaker as the TFF searches for a more qualified and experienced head coach.

Yanga vice chairman Clement Sanga told reporters that Mkwasa will begin his new duties on Wednesday (today), stressing that they picked him on merit than his ties with the club.

“We had other options, but finally we all agreed that Mkwasa has qualifications for this post. He has signed a two-year contract, which officially begins on February 1 (today),” said Sanga.

“People know Mkwasa as a coach, but this will not be the first time he takes positions like this. We are really looking forward to working with him closely.” According to Sanga, Deusdedit will go back to his previous post as the club’s financial director.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Premier League club, Sony Sugar, yesterday secured the signature former African Lyon goalkeeper Kabali Faraji.