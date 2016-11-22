India pledges support to lift cricket standard

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Sandeep Arya, on Sunday pledged support to help cricket grow in the country.

Speaking before the handover of the 2016 DRCC Cup trophy to Caravans at the Leaders Club on Sunday, the high commissioner said he was impressed with the tournament and that since India is a cricketing nation, his country would like to see the sport become more popular in Tanzania.

Caravans beat their traditional rivals Agha Khan by two runs to win the title in a well contested final.

‘We would like to see Tanzania embrace cricket as one of its popular sports,” said Arya. “We love cricket because it’s a nice sport and we are glad to see countries like Tanzania take major step in the sport’s development.

“We have been working with the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) with a view to lifting the standard of the sport. We are committed to supporting all efforts aimed at taking cricket to new heights.”

Zulfikar Rehemtullah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the TCA said that the presence of the Indian commissioner at the DRCC Cup final was a big motivation for players.

“We thank you for the the support we have been getting from India’s High Commissioner’s office as well the league sponsors for the progress of the sport in the country,” said Rehemtullah. He also lauded Caravans’ batsman, Kassim Nassor for his outstanding performance as he was picked as tournament’s best player.